Punjab govt outlines major environmental initiatives for sustainability

The Punjab government has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at advancing environmental sustainability and addressing climate change challenges in the province.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s efforts at the first Joint CPA Conference on “Climate Change and Sustainable Cities: Legislative Action for Clean Air and Resilient Urban Living” held in Lahore on Saturday.

Aurangzeb emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the government is making significant strides in promoting sustainability. Key initiatives include the expansion of solid waste management plans across the province, following successful implementations in two districts.

A structured three-month plan has been rolled out to address the Air Quality Index (AQI) crisis, focusing on policy formulation, legislation, monitoring, and surveillance, with a multi-sectoral approach ensuring collaboration across departments.

In efforts to combat plastic pollution, the Punjab government has banned plastic bags below 75 microns, following a comprehensive awareness campaign. Additionally, the province is focusing on reducing crop residue burning by providing farmers with super seeders at a 60% subsidy.

As part of the Punjab Green Clean Programme, the Lahore Division is transitioning to electric transport, further supporting the move towards eco-friendly alternatives.

The provincial government has also prioritized smog prevention through legal reforms and afforestation projects, along with a climate resilience policy aimed at reducing air pollution. To ensure a cleaner, greener future, electric charging stations are being established at metro bus stations, and small industries are receiving financial assistance to install emission control systems.

Aurangzeb noted that the government’s commitment to sustainability is already showing results, with a reported 11% reduction in hospital admissions due to improved air quality. The government is also working on enhancing environmental monitoring through the installation of 60 additional air quality monitors, bringing Punjab closer to its target of 100 monitors.

The government’s initiatives extend to encouraging public participation, with waste management centers set up at union council levels and green infrastructure being integrated into educational curricula. Housing societies are now required to obtain a Green NOC before tree-cutting, and 40% green space has been made mandatory in development projects to ensure sustainable growth across the province.