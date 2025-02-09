Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SCBAP president voices support for CJP’s judicial appointments and transfers

These changes would help in the timely administration of justice and ease the challenges faced by citizens, says Rauf Atta

By Monitoring Desk

The President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, has expressed full support for the recent judicial appointments and transfers made by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), particularly the transfers to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) from Balochistan.

In separate meetings with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi and Chief Justice of IHC Amir Farooq, Atta discussed a range of issues impacting the judiciary, with a focus on improving its overall performance. Atta was accompanied by Mir Attaullah Langove, President of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association.

Atta commended CJP Afridi for his leadership in reducing long-standing case pendency and addressing the concerns of the legal fraternity. He also appreciated the CJP’s efforts to visit various regions of the country, engaging with Bar Associations to resolve issues at the grassroots level.

In his meeting with IHC Chief Justice Farooq, Atta praised the recent judicial appointments and transfers to the IHC, noting that they reflect the principles of federalism and enhance diversity within the judiciary. He expressed optimism that these changes would help in the timely administration of justice and ease the challenges faced by citizens.

During both meetings, Atta emphasized the importance of mutual respect between the Bar and the Bench and assured full cooperation from the legal community to ensure the rule of law, judicial independence, and adherence to the constitution.

Previous article
Ahsan Iqbal credits political sacrifices for saving Pakistan from default
Next article
Higher appellate forum finds FBR’s tax recovery from bank accounts illegal
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Aviation

Pakistan and France strengthen ties with focus on aviation sector

The delegation is briefed on PAA’s strategic direction following its recent separation from the Civil Aviation Authority

Federation of university staff announces participation in 10th February protest

Dumpers restricted to nighttime entry in Karachi under new policy

Sindh govt introduces climate-smart technology for agriculture

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.