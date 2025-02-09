SCBAP president voices support for CJP’s judicial appointments and transfers

The President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, has expressed full support for the recent judicial appointments and transfers made by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), particularly the transfers to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) from Balochistan.

In separate meetings with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi and Chief Justice of IHC Amir Farooq, Atta discussed a range of issues impacting the judiciary, with a focus on improving its overall performance. Atta was accompanied by Mir Attaullah Langove, President of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association.

Atta commended CJP Afridi for his leadership in reducing long-standing case pendency and addressing the concerns of the legal fraternity. He also appreciated the CJP’s efforts to visit various regions of the country, engaging with Bar Associations to resolve issues at the grassroots level.

In his meeting with IHC Chief Justice Farooq, Atta praised the recent judicial appointments and transfers to the IHC, noting that they reflect the principles of federalism and enhance diversity within the judiciary. He expressed optimism that these changes would help in the timely administration of justice and ease the challenges faced by citizens.

During both meetings, Atta emphasized the importance of mutual respect between the Bar and the Bench and assured full cooperation from the legal community to ensure the rule of law, judicial independence, and adherence to the constitution.