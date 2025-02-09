Sherry Rehman calls for national unity to combat climate change

Senator Sherry Rehman, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate and Chair of the Climate and Environment Caucus of the Senate of Pakistan, called for national and provincial cooperation to address the challenges posed by climate change.

Speaking at the 16th Karachi Literature Festival’s session on “Creating Resilience through Climate Change Education,” Rehman emphasized the need for both local and global perspectives in addressing the climate crisis.

Rehman pointed to the floods that affected 33 million people and submerged one-third of the country, urging for solutions to reduce such impacts. She also highlighted the role of youth in driving efforts to combat climate change.

With rising temperatures contributing to the crisis, Rehman noted the widespread impact on both rural and urban areas, stressing the need for strategic interventions to support vulnerable populations.