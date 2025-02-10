Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt considers scrapping FED on real estate transfers amid sector concerns

Revenue collection from the tax remains minimal, while a task force proposes broader tax cuts to boost real estate activity

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government is likely to withdraw the federal excise duty (FED) imposed on the transfer of plots and commercial properties, as the measure has failed to generate significant revenue in the first six months of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is expected to propose abolishing the FED on the allotment and transfer of commercial properties and the first transfer of open plots or residential units.

If finalized, the change will be incorporated into the upcoming federal budget.

Additionally, the government is considering reducing transaction taxes on property sales and purchases to stimulate real estate activity.

The task force for housing sector development has already proposed abolishing Section 7E of the Income Tax Ordinance, removing capital value tax (CVT) in Islamabad, and lowering property transaction taxes. It also recommends standardizing stamp tax rates across provinces and the federal capital, ensuring uniform taxation through the National Tax Council, and waiving wealth reconciliation requirements for real estate investments up to Rs50 million.

A meeting to review these recommendations has been postponed twice due to the prime minister’s schedule but is expected to take place this week.

Real estate experts said implementing these proposals would positively impact the sector by reducing construction and transfer costs.

With the real estate sector pushing for tax relief, the upcoming budget could introduce major reforms to improve investment conditions and revive market activity.

Previous article
New Zealand to loosen visa rules to lure foreign investors
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

China’s consumer inflation at 5-month high, producer deflation persists

BEIJING: China’s consumer inflation accelerated to its fastest in five months in January while producer price deflation persisted, reflecting mixed consumer spending and weak...

Inflation slows to 2.4% in January, but healthcare costs remain high

Pakistan and EU to formalize rice TRQ apportionment agreement

Nepra faces strong opposition to 400% security deposit increase by Discos

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.