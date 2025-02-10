Sign inSubscribe
President Zardari and Turkey’s Erdogan discuss strengthening economic ties during Istanbul stopover

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: During a brief stopover in Istanbul, President Asif Ali Zardari met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Ataturk Airport’s State Guesthouse as he made his way to Portugal. The meeting occurred just before President Erdogan’s departure for Malaysia.

President Zardari, who was preparing to leave Turkey, engaged in discussions with the Turkish leader, addressing a variety of topics of mutual interest, including enhancing the already strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkey. The two leaders focused on areas such as trade, defense, and cultural exchange, as well as regional peace and stability.

The Pakistani delegation was warmly received upon arrival by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who joined the leaders for a brief but productive exchange. According to a statement from the President’s Press Wing in Islamabad, both leaders emphasized the enduring friendship between their nations and the shared commitment to fostering regional cooperation.

This diplomatic visit comes at a crucial time, as both countries look to deepen their collaboration across multiple sectors. Meanwhile, President Zardari is traveling to Portugal to extend his condolences following the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

