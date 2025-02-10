Sign inSubscribe
TPL Trakker completes 50.1% stake acquisition in Trakker Middle East LLC

Strategic partnership with Gargash Group aims to accelerate growth and enhance market presence

By News Desk

TPL Trakker Limited has successfully completed the acquisition of a 50.1% equity stake in Trakker Middle East LLC, a deal initiated with the Gargash Group, a UAE-based business conglomerate.

The company formally announced the completion of the transaction to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice, following an earlier disclosure on September 27, 2024, regarding the commencement of the ownership transfer process.

“Further to our announcement dated September 27, 2024, regarding the commencement of the transfer of ownership process for the acquisition of a 50.1% equity stake in Trakker Middle East LLC by the Gargash Group, we are pleased to inform you that the transaction has now been successfully completed,” read the notice sent to the PSX.

TPL Trakker expressed confidence that the partnership will drive business expansion, improve operational efficiencies, and strengthen the company’s market position for long-term success.

The company has notified the Trading Right Entitlement Certificate (TREC) holders of the PSX about the development, in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and PSX regulations.

