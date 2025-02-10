Workers’ remittances soar in January 2025, showing significant growth over previous year

ISLAMABAD: In a strong display of economic resilience, Pakistan’s workers’ remittances registered a remarkable increase in January 2025, amounting to US$ 3.0 billion. This marks a substantial 25.2% growth compared to the same period in January 2024, reflecting both a steady recovery and a positive outlook on the country’s remittance inflows.

The upward trend is also evident in the cumulative figures for the period from July to January in fiscal year 2025 (FY25). Over the first seven months, remittances totaled US$ 20.8 billion—31.7% higher than the US$ 15.8 billion recorded during the same months of FY24.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) continues to highlight the pivotal role of remittances in supporting Pakistan’s economy, as these inflows provide critical foreign exchange reserves and bolster household income across the nation. With the sustained growth in remittances, Pakistan’s economy is poised to benefit further from the consistent support of overseas workers who continue to contribute significantly to the financial landscape.