ANF seizes drugs worth Rs 5.8 mln in nationwide operations

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized over 55 kg of drugs valued at more than Rs 5.8 million in three operations conducted in Panjgur, Gujranwala, and Islamabad.

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the seizures, an ANF Headquarters spokesman said on Tuesday.

In Panjgur, Balochistan, ANF intercepted a vehicle and recovered 36 kg of hashish, leading to the arrest of a suspect. In Islamabad, 13.2 kg of hashish and 3.6 kg of opium were discovered concealed in a vehicle near the M-1 Motorway, resulting in another arrest.

A third operation near the Sialkot Bypass in Gujranwala led to the confiscation of 550 grams of opium, 1.5 kg of ice, and 440 intoxicating tablets from four individuals. All suspects have been booked under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.