Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

DRAP resists move to classify infant formula as food items

The Senate Standing Committee directs DRAP to ensure infant formula ads warn that powdered milk is not a substitute for breast milk

By Monitoring Desk

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is resisting efforts to reclassify breast milk substitutes from therapeutic products to food items, citing legal constraints and the need for stricter regulatory oversight.

Officials informed the Senate Standing Committee on Health on Tuesday that any such change would require amendments to the DRAP Act.

The Senate panel, chaired by Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, supported DRAP’s stance, stating that infant formula and breast milk substitutes should remain under DRAP’s regulatory framework rather than being transferred to provincial food authorities. The committee directed DRAP to ensure that advertisements for infant formula include a clear warning that powdered milk is not a substitute for breast milk, emphasizing the importance of breastfeeding for infant health.

Committee members noted that aggressive marketing by formula milk companies, including promotional campaigns and financial incentives for healthcare professionals, has contributed to low breastfeeding rates in Pakistan. The exclusive breastfeeding rate in the country stands at 48%, significantly below global recommendations.

Senators argued that increased use of breast milk substitutes has led to a rise in infant health issues, including diarrhea, pneumonia, and malnutrition, depriving children of essential nutrients provided by mother’s milk. The World Health Organization (WHO) strongly recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life.

In addition to infant formula regulations, the Senate panel also discussed concerns regarding private medical colleges charging excessive fees, with some institutions demanding up to Rs3 million per year despite regulatory restrictions. The committee urged the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to enforce a standardized fee structure and take action against violations.

Concerns were also raised over irregularities in public hospitals, particularly Polyclinic Hospital and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where staff shortages and mismanagement have led to inadequate patient care. The committee directed health officials to address public grievances and improve hospital administration.

Additionally, the PMDC briefed the committee on upcoming MDCAT examination reforms, including a provincial domicile-based system to ensure transparency and prevent irregularities. Members expressed concerns over past MDCAT exam misconduct, particularly in Sindh, and called for standardized national regulations to address complaints.

The Senate committee emphasized the need for strict enforcement of healthcare regulations, warning that failure to act on key issues, including infant formula oversight, medical college fees, and hospital management, would lead to further legal and regulatory intervention.

Previous article
Pakistan, Bangladesh to launch passenger, cargo shipping services
Next article
United Motors prepares to introduce Jetour’s premium SUVs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.