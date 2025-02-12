DRAP resists move to classify infant formula as food items

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is resisting efforts to reclassify breast milk substitutes from therapeutic products to food items, citing legal constraints and the need for stricter regulatory oversight.

Officials informed the Senate Standing Committee on Health on Tuesday that any such change would require amendments to the DRAP Act.

The Senate panel, chaired by Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, supported DRAP’s stance, stating that infant formula and breast milk substitutes should remain under DRAP’s regulatory framework rather than being transferred to provincial food authorities. The committee directed DRAP to ensure that advertisements for infant formula include a clear warning that powdered milk is not a substitute for breast milk, emphasizing the importance of breastfeeding for infant health.

Committee members noted that aggressive marketing by formula milk companies, including promotional campaigns and financial incentives for healthcare professionals, has contributed to low breastfeeding rates in Pakistan. The exclusive breastfeeding rate in the country stands at 48%, significantly below global recommendations.

Senators argued that increased use of breast milk substitutes has led to a rise in infant health issues, including diarrhea, pneumonia, and malnutrition, depriving children of essential nutrients provided by mother’s milk. The World Health Organization (WHO) strongly recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life.

In addition to infant formula regulations, the Senate panel also discussed concerns regarding private medical colleges charging excessive fees, with some institutions demanding up to Rs3 million per year despite regulatory restrictions. The committee urged the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to enforce a standardized fee structure and take action against violations.

Concerns were also raised over irregularities in public hospitals, particularly Polyclinic Hospital and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where staff shortages and mismanagement have led to inadequate patient care. The committee directed health officials to address public grievances and improve hospital administration.

Additionally, the PMDC briefed the committee on upcoming MDCAT examination reforms, including a provincial domicile-based system to ensure transparency and prevent irregularities. Members expressed concerns over past MDCAT exam misconduct, particularly in Sindh, and called for standardized national regulations to address complaints.

The Senate committee emphasized the need for strict enforcement of healthcare regulations, warning that failure to act on key issues, including infant formula oversight, medical college fees, and hospital management, would lead to further legal and regulatory intervention.