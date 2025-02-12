FBR revises property valuation criteria in Karachi

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised the criteria for calculating the values of commercial properties, built-up industrial and residential properties, amenity plots, high-rise buildings, and other real estate categories in Karachi.

The clarification was issued through S.R.O. 144(I)/2025 on Tuesday, amending S.R.O. 1724(I)/2024 to address concerns raised by tax experts and the real estate sector.

While the valuation tables from the previous notification remain unchanged, the amendment provides a detailed methodology for determining property values.

According to the revised criteria, values listed in the table are in rupees, and for built-up properties, valuation is based on the covered area of the ground floor plus any additional floors. The valuation of amenity plots has been set at 50% of the residential plot value in the respective area.

For commercial and industrial properties, built-up values are calculated per square foot, with industrial property valuation considering the entire plot area and covered structures. In the case of residential buildings with multiple stories, the value of each additional floor beyond the ground level is set at 25% of the ground floor’s valuation.

The notification also establishes that properties not listed in the valuation table will be assessed based on the highest-valued adjacent category. Where land has been designated for mixed use, including residential, commercial, or industrial purposes, its valuation will be determined as the average of the prescribed rates for each category.

Additionally, the term “flat” is defined as a covered residential unit with a separate property unit number or sub-property unit number.