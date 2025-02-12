Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Ogra cracks down on illegal LPG mixing and substandard cylinders

Raids conducted in Sindh and Punjab; multiple sites sealed and FIRs registered

By News Desk

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has launched a crackdown on illegal decanting, gas theft, and the hazardous mixing of carbon dioxide (CO2) with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in various parts of Sindh and Punjab.

Regulatory teams have been dispatched to take action against these violations, which pose serious risks to public safety and the national economy.

According to media reports, Ogra has identified multiple locations in Sindh, particularly in Khairpur Mirus, Ghotki, Pano Aqil, and Ranipur, where CO2 is being illegally mixed with LPG. Meanwhile, substandard cylinder manufacturing has been traced to several sites in Gujranwala. Following these findings, enforcement teams raided four illegal mixing sites in Sindh in coordination with local authorities, sealing all of them and lodging first information reports (FIRs) against those involved.

In Punjab, Ogra’s teams investigated recent fires at LPG plants in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan, which resulted in casualties and financial losses. Reports have been compiled on local handlers’ negligence, and three illegal manufacturing sites producing substandard LPG cylinders in Gujranwala have been sealed.

Authorities have also discovered and sealed a site along the National Highway in Ranipur and another in Ghotki, where illegal gas decanting and theft were taking place. Ogra has reaffirmed its commitment to stringent enforcement of safety standards, warning that further violations will result in legal action against those responsible.

 

Previous article
FBR revises property valuation criteria in Karachi
Next article
California requests $1 billion from insurers as wildfire claims rise
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Dependence on foreign shipping firms costs Pakistan’s economy $6-8 billion annually:...

Country revives local shipbuilding after one-year delay to reduce reliance on foreign vessels, ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves, and modernise the maritime sector

California requests $1 billion from insurers as wildfire claims rise

FBR revises property valuation criteria in Karachi

Two Pakistani firms added to MSCI Frontier Markets Index, three to Small-Cap Index

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.