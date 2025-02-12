Ogra cracks down on illegal LPG mixing and substandard cylinders

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has launched a crackdown on illegal decanting, gas theft, and the hazardous mixing of carbon dioxide (CO2) with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in various parts of Sindh and Punjab.

Regulatory teams have been dispatched to take action against these violations, which pose serious risks to public safety and the national economy.

According to media reports, Ogra has identified multiple locations in Sindh, particularly in Khairpur Mirus, Ghotki, Pano Aqil, and Ranipur, where CO2 is being illegally mixed with LPG. Meanwhile, substandard cylinder manufacturing has been traced to several sites in Gujranwala. Following these findings, enforcement teams raided four illegal mixing sites in Sindh in coordination with local authorities, sealing all of them and lodging first information reports (FIRs) against those involved.

In Punjab, Ogra’s teams investigated recent fires at LPG plants in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan, which resulted in casualties and financial losses. Reports have been compiled on local handlers’ negligence, and three illegal manufacturing sites producing substandard LPG cylinders in Gujranwala have been sealed.

Authorities have also discovered and sealed a site along the National Highway in Ranipur and another in Ghotki, where illegal gas decanting and theft were taking place. Ogra has reaffirmed its commitment to stringent enforcement of safety standards, warning that further violations will result in legal action against those responsible.