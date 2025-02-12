Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices fall as U.S. crude stockpiles rise by 9.4 million barrels

The decline follows three consecutive sessions of gains, during which Brent rose 3.6% and WTI gained 3.7%

By Monitoring Desk

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data signaled an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles, but strong refining margins helped limit losses.

Brent crude declined 52 cents (0.7%) to $76.48 per barrel by 0747 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 54 cents (0.5%) to $72.78 per barrel.

The decline follows three consecutive sessions of gains, during which Brent rose 3.6% and WTI gained 3.7%. Market focus now shifts to U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data with expectations of core inflation slowing to 3.1% annually while the headline rate remains at 2.9%.

A stable CPI outlook could mean steady interest rates and little change in oil demand forecasts.

Meanwhile, gasoline inventories fell by 2.51 million barrels, and distillate stocks dropped by 590,000 barrels. Official Energy Information Administration (EIA) data is due later on Wednesday.

The EIA revised its U.S. crude production estimate upward, now forecasting 13.59 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025, up from 13.55 million bpd. Despite supply concerns, strong refining margins helped limit price losses.

Singapore’s complex refining margins recovered from January losses, averaging $3 per barrel or more over the past week, according to LSEG pricing data.

Previous article
PFVA proposes tariff reforms to lower costs and support exports
Next article
Trump’s crypto company unveils token reserve to stabilize digital assets
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.