Pakistan, Bangladesh to launch passenger, cargo shipping services

Maritime initiative aims to enhance trade, travel, and bilateral ties

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to establish passenger and cargo shipping services between the two countries, marking a step toward strengthened maritime cooperation. The decision was announced by the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) following a meeting between Bangladesh High Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Khan and PNSC Chairman Sultan Ahmed Chawla.

The initiative comes amid warming ties between Islamabad and Dhaka, particularly after the removal of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year. Under her tenure, Bangladesh maintained close ties with India, while relations with Pakistan remained strained. Since her ouster in August, diplomatic engagements between the two countries have increased, fostering a renewed focus on trade and connectivity.

According to the PNSC statement, the new shipping service aims to facilitate smoother travel and boost cooperation in trade, industry, and shipping agency operations. The development follows a series of high-level interactions between officials from both nations on bilateral and multilateral platforms.

Since taking office in August, Bangladesh’s interim leader, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif twice. In January, Pakistan and Bangladesh signed an agreement to establish a joint business council, coinciding with a Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) delegation’s visit to Dhaka. Additionally, the Trade Corporation of Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding to export rice to Bangladesh.

Further steps to enhance connectivity were discussed last month in the United Arab Emirates, where Pakistani and Bangladeshi envoys proposed launching direct flights between Dhaka, Islamabad, and Karachi.

Bangladesh High Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Khan expressed optimism that improved maritime connectivity would strengthen trade and diplomatic relations. PNSC Chairman Sultan Ahmed Chawla reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating regional trade and ensuring seamless logistics between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to exploring new opportunities in the maritime sector, signaling a move toward deeper economic and diplomatic cooperation.

