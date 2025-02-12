Pakistan resumes US soybean imports after two-year hiatus

After a hiatus of over two years, Pakistan marked the resumption of US soybean imports at Fauji Akbar Portia Marine Terminals Ltd.

According to a news report, approximately 265,000 tonnes of US soybeans are expected to arrive over the coming months, providing much-needed relief to the poultry sector by ensuring a steady supply of high-quality feed.

Chairman of the All-Pakistan Solvent Extractors Association, Zain Mahmood, highlighted the significance of the development, stating that the renewed imports would enhance feed conversion ratios and improve profitability for poultry farmers.

He emphasized that local production of soybean meal and oil would reduce reliance on imported alternatives, fostering domestic value addition and strengthening the supply chain.

Industry experts believe the resumed soybean imports will stabilize feed costs and support the poultry sector’s growth, ensuring a more sustainable production cycle.