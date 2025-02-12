Shehbaz, IMF chief discuss Pakistan’s economic reforms and stability

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai, where they discussed Pakistan’s ongoing IMF program and the country’s macroeconomic stability achieved through structural reforms.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday, Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan’s progress under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), emphasizing that the reforms undertaken had been key to stabilizing the economy and setting it on a path to long-term recovery. He reiterated the government’s commitment to sustaining reform efforts, particularly in tax policy, energy sector efficiency, and private sector development.

The prime minister assured the IMF chief of Pakistan’s dedication to fiscal prudence, economic efficiency, and sustainability as core principles for achieving inclusive and sustained growth.

Georgieva praised Pakistan’s progress in implementing the IMF-supported program, noting the country’s improving economic performance, rising growth, and declining inflation. She acknowledged Shehbaz’s leadership in advancing the reform agenda, which she said had been instrumental in restoring economic stability.

The IMF chief reaffirmed the Fund’s continued support for Pakistan’s economic reforms and stressed the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline, structural improvements, and good governance to ensure long-term economic growth.