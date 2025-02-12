Trump’s crypto company unveils token reserve to stabilize digital assets

President Donald Trump and his business affiliates are deepening their presence in the crypto industry, with World Liberty Financial (WLF) announcing a strategic token reserve aimed at supporting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, WLF said the reserve would help mitigate market volatility, invest in decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, and establish a well-capitalized reserve. The company also plans to partner with financial institutions to expand its tokenized asset holdings.

The move comes as Trump and his family businesses increase their focus on crypto-driven financial services. Trump Media & Technology Group, where the Trump family holds a majority stake, announced on January 29 that it was pivoting into crypto-linked financial services.

Three days before his inauguration, Trump launched the $Trump meme coin, which has generated $100 million in fees. Trump’s assets, held in a revocable trust, will be managed by his children while he is in office, he said in January.

According to WLF’s website, Trump and his affiliates own 60% of the platform’s holding company and are entitled to 75% of revenues and 22.5 billion tokens.

The announcement follows Donald Trump Jr.’s appearance at the Ondo Summit in New York, where he discussed WLF’s goal of bridging crypto and mainstream retail investors. Addressing an audience of traditional finance professionals, he emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework to support crypto’s expansion, calling it the “future of finance” and a key factor in “American hegemony.”

WLF's expansion highlights Trump's increasing focus on digital assets, positioning his businesses at the intersection of politics, finance, and cryptocurrency.