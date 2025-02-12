Two Pakistani firms added to MSCI Frontier Markets Index, three to Small-Cap Index

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has introduced key changes to the MSCI Pakistan Index, with notable additions and deletions affecting the country’s representation in global equity indices. The changes will take effect at the close of trading on February 28, 2025.

Among the major developments, Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited and Searle Pakistan Limited have been included in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index.

Meanwhile, the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index has undergone a restructuring, with BF Biosciences Limited, Biafo Industries Limited, and Power Cement Limited securing spots in the index.

On the other hand, Air Link Communication Limited, Askari Bank Limited, Attock Refinery Limited, and Searle Pakistan Limited have been removed from the small-cap index.

The latest reshuffling reflects shifting investor sentiment and sectoral trends in Pakistan’s equity market, with pharmaceutical and industrial companies gaining traction in the global investment space.