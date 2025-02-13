Sign inSubscribe
Google partners with Poland to expand AI adoption in key sectors

Google will invest $5 million over five years to expand training programs and aims to enhance digital skills for 1 million young Poles, Pichai says

By Monitoring Desk

Google and Poland signed a memorandum on Thursday to develop artificial intelligence in key sectors, including energy and cybersecurity.

The agreement comes as Poland seeks to strengthen its infrastructure after reducing reliance on Russian fuels and facing cyber threats.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss expanding Google’s operations in Poland, which began in 2014. Pichai said Poland is Google’s largest engineering hub, employing over 2,000 people.

“We are excited to announce a new memorandum of understanding to use AI to drive economic growth and help transform sectors, including cybersecurity, health, and energy,” Pichai said at a news conference.

As part of the initiative, Google will invest $5 million over the next five years to expand training programs and enhance digital skills for young Poles. Pichai said the program aims to reach 1 million people.

Tusk stated that the plans will contribute to Poland’s security and economic growth. Earlier this week, he announced that Google and Microsoft would be among the international firms expected to invest 650 billion zlotys ($160 billion) in Poland in 2025. He also invited Google to participate in Poland’s deregulation efforts to support business development.

