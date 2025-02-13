Government rules out closure of Utility Stores, plans restructuring

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain clarified that the government has no intention of shutting down Utility Stores but will undertake their restructuring.

Addressing concerns raised in the National Assembly by PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the minister reaffirmed that the stores would remain operational, though adjustments were necessary to improve efficiency.

Federal Minister for Industries stated that while Utility Stores were originally established to provide affordable essential goods to the public, many outlets were opened at unnecessary locations due to political influence.

He acknowledged that political appointments had been made within the organization, which would be addressed during the restructuring process. However, he assured that the jobs of regular employees were secure.

Ashraf recalled that the minister had previously assured lawmakers that the Utility Stores would not be shut down. He further noted that the issue had been discussed in a parliamentary committee, where members from all political parties had unanimously agreed on the importance of keeping the stores operational.

He emphasized that thousands of employees rely on Utility Stores for their livelihoods, making their continued existence essential.