Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Government rules out closure of Utility Stores, plans restructuring

Federal minister assures job security for regular employees, highlights politically motivated appointments

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain clarified that the government has no intention of shutting down Utility Stores but will undertake their restructuring. 

Addressing concerns raised in the National Assembly by PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the minister reaffirmed that the stores would remain operational, though adjustments were necessary to improve efficiency.

Federal Minister for Industries stated that while Utility Stores were originally established to provide affordable essential goods to the public, many outlets were opened at unnecessary locations due to political influence. 

He acknowledged that political appointments had been made within the organization, which would be addressed during the restructuring process. However, he assured that the jobs of regular employees were secure.

Ashraf recalled that the minister had previously assured lawmakers that the Utility Stores would not be shut down. He further noted that the issue had been discussed in a parliamentary committee, where members from all political parties had unanimously agreed on the importance of keeping the stores operational. 

He emphasized that thousands of employees rely on Utility Stores for their livelihoods, making their continued existence essential.

Previous article
US aviation team to visit Pakistan in March for direct flight assessment
Next article
Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, February 13, 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.