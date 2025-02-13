Sign inSubscribe
NEPRA dispose of the show cause notice issued to K-Electric’s net-metering compliance

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has
concluded its proceedings regarding K-Electric’s (KE) compliance with net-metering regulations, expressing satisfaction with the utility’s recent submissions.

This development follows a Show Cause Notice (SCN) issued to KE on November 13, 2024, concerning delays in providing net-metering connections due to overloaded Common Distribution Systems (CDS) and Pole-Mounted Transformers (PMTs).

NEPRA had initially directed KE on May 15, 2024, to furnish details within seven days about net-metering applications rejected due to PMT overloading. After a reminder on June 13, 2024, KE requested
an extension on June 28, 2024, and submitted partial data by July 15,
2024. However, the information was deemed incomplete, leading to
the issuance of the SCN in November.
In its response, KE cited the complexity of data collection, internal coordination, and the necessity for field verification as reasons for the
delay. The company emphasized that its approach to net-metering approvals aligns with technical regulations and aims to prevent overloading of the distribution network. KE also highlighted its active
participation in stakeholder discussions on net-metering challenges, including a session convened by NEPRA on October 10, 2024.

Upon reviewing KE’s submission, NEPRA acknowledged that the required information was eventually provided and has therefore concluded proceedings on the matter. The authority accepted KE’s explanation but advised the company to ensure timely compliance with regulatory requirements in the future. NEPRA underscored that consistent and prompt data submission is essential for effective regulatory oversight.

This resolution comes after NEPRA’s issuance of the SCN, which was
prompted by KE’s repeated failures to comply with directives concerning net-metering applications. The utility had reportedly declined numerous net-metering requests, citing overloading issues within its distribution network and PMTs. NEPRA considered this a
violation of its regulations and the NEPRA Act.

In response to the SCN, KE maintained that its actions were in line with technical standards designed to prevent system overloading and ensure safety. The company reiterated its commitment to facilitating net-metering connections and supporting renewable energy initiatives.

NEPRA continues to monitor the implementation of net-metering
regulations across all utility providers to ensure compliance and promote the integration of renewable energy sources into the national grid.

NEPRA notifies reduction in electricity tariffs for DISCOs and K-Electric consumers
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

