Pakistan and Turkiye sign multiple agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Pakistan, the two nations solidified their bilateral relations by exchanging a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), cooperation agreements, and protocols in various sectors. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan witnessed the signing of these documents, which are set to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye.

In a key development, both leaders signed a joint declaration marking the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), reinforcing their strategic partnership.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat formalized an MoU between the Export Credit Bank of Turkiye and Pakistan’s Export Import Bank. Additionally, Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and his Turkish counterpart, Omer Bolat, exchanged documents on initiatives for digitalization and verification of trade certificates, while also signing an MoU to enhance industrial property cooperation.

The defense sector also saw significant agreements, including MoUs on the exchange of military personnel for cultural purposes and cooperation in air force electronic warfare. Defence Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Yasar Guler also signed protocols on military health training and a defense industry cooperation agreement. Notably, the two sides exchanged an MoU between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Pakistan’s Naval Research and Development Institute (NRDI).

In science and technology, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Science and Technology, and Turkish Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir signed agreements in the fields of halal trade and legal metrology infrastructure. Furthermore, Pakistan and Turkiye made strides in the agriculture sector with an amended Seed Protocol and a cooperation agreement on water management, signed by the respective ministers.

The energy sector saw the signing of agreements focusing on hydrocarbons, energy transition, and mining cooperation, with the energy ministers of both countries formalizing the deals. Similarly, media and cultural cooperation flourished with MoUs on public relations, communications, and religious services signed by various ministers.

Other agreements covered healthcare, pharmaceutical cooperation, and technical collaboration between the Central Bank of Turkiye and the State Bank of Pakistan, as well as technical assistance in textile technology development.

Additionally, two MoUs were signed at the Pakistan-Turkiye Business Forum, further strengthening economic ties between the two nations.