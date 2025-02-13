Pakistan, Azerbaijan bolster trade ties with new joint chamber of commerce

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have taken a key step toward strengthening economic and trade relations with the inauguration of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The new platform is expected to facilitate investment and boost business collaboration between the two countries.

Minister for Board of Investment, Privatisation, and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, along with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, formally inaugurated the chamber on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, Aleem Khan highlighted the chamber’s role in streamlining investment processes and fostering closer economic ties.

He stated that the initiative would provide a dedicated platform to address trade and investment matters, ensuring a more efficient and coordinated approach to bilateral economic activities. He emphasised that sustainable development relies on strong strategic partnerships and expressed confidence that the chamber would unlock new trade and investment opportunities for both nations.

The move signals a commitment from both countries to enhance economic cooperation and leverage untapped potential in key sectors. The establishment of the joint chamber marks the beginning of a more structured and dynamic economic partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.