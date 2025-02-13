Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Two more IMF missions to visit Pakistan for climate resilience funding, EFF review

Lender’s delegates to discuss climate resilience financing on February 24 and conduct the first biannual review of the $7 billion EFF in the first week of March

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan is set to host two policy-level missions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for discussions on securing over $1 billion in additional climate resilience financing and reviewing the ongoing $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), according to a news report.  

This comes as a technical mission is already in the country assessing judicial and regulatory systems.

An IMF staff mission on climate resilience financing will arrive on February 24 to discuss Pakistan’s request for over $1 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). 

The RSF offers relatively cheaper financing with a 30-year repayment period, including a 10-year grace period, for countries committing to high-quality climate adaptation reforms.

A second mission is expected in the first week of March to conduct the first biannual performance review of the $7 billion EFF. 

In October last year, Pakistan formally requested the IMF to supplement its EFF with an additional $1.2 billion under the RSF. The government is working to fulfill pending commitments, including a recent cabinet-approved mechanism for publishing the assets and tax returns of top government officials.

The confirmation of these visits follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Dubai on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, where he sought the Fund’s support for energy sector reforms. 

The IMF has already advised Pakistan to allocate 1 percent of its GDP annually—amounting to over Rs1.24 trillion this year—for climate resilience and adaptation efforts to address the impact of extreme weather conditions.

 

Previous article
Private sector repays Rs440bn to banks as tax-driven lending cycle ends
Next article
Sialkot Dry Port becomes TIR hub, expanding trade routes to Central Asia and Russia
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.