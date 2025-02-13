US regulator opens probe into 129,092 Honda vehicles over camera failure

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday it has opened an engineering analysis into 129,092 Honda vehicles following reports of camera failure.

The probe focuses on 2017-2019 models of Honda Ridgeline mid-size pickup trucks.

The NHTSA stated that the rear-view camera in these vehicles fails due to damage to the tailgate wire harness from normal vehicle usage. Honda has acknowledged 14 reports of remedy failures linked to a previous recall of these models.

The regulator said further testing is required to evaluate potential faults in the affected equipment.