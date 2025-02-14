Chamber of commerce president, two Customs officers abducted in South Waziristan

The president of the Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) and two Customs officers were abducted in South Waziristan on Thursday, prompting concerns among the local business community.

According to reports, WCCI President Saifur Rehman, Customs Superintendent Nisar Abbasi, and Inspector Khushal were returning from the Customs office at the Angoor Adda border crossing when unidentified individuals stopped their vehicle and took them to an unknown location, according to Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan.

The district administration and police have launched an investigation, though a formal FIR has yet to be registered. The whereabouts of the three men remained unknown at the time of reporting, raising fears among traders and local residents.

The Wana Trade Union and WCCI have condemned the incident, urging the government and security agencies to take immediate action for their recovery.

Traders warned that such incidents negatively impact business operations and have threatened protests if the law and order situation does not improve. Local residents have also called on security forces to take decisive steps to prevent further abductions and restore confidence among the business community and the public.