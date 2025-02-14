Ogra raises RLNG prices for February amid rising supply costs

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has announced an increase in the prices of imported Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for February, attributing the hike to higher supply and delivery costs.

The revised prices, effective immediately, will impact consumers of both Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

For SNGPL consumers, transmission prices have risen by 1.96%, while distribution rates have increased by 1.86%. The transmission price has now climbed to $11.9588 per million British thermal units (mmbtu), up from $11.7288 in January, while the distribution rate has increased to $12.9025 per mmbtu from $12.6667.

Similarly, SSGC customers will experience a 0.55% increase in transmission costs and a 0.57% hike in distribution rates. The transmission price for SSGC has gone up to $10.6466 per mmbtu from $10.5883, whereas the distribution price has risen to $12.6729 per mmbtu from $12.6014.

In terms of month-on-month increments, SNGPL customers will see an additional $0.2300 per mmbtu at the transmission stage and $0.2358 per mmbtu at distribution. Meanwhile, SSGC consumers will face an increase of $0.0583 per mmbtu in transmission charges and $0.0715 per mmbtu in distribution costs.

The adjustment comes as part of Ogra’s regular tariff revisions, reflecting fluctuations in global RLNG prices and supply dynamics.