Petrol prices set to drop following crude oil decline

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed a reduction in petrol prices for the upcoming review period, recommending a decrease of Rs2.49 per liter. This move comes after a decline in crude oil prices on the international market, with the government seeking to ease the financial burden on consumers.

If the proposal is approved by the federal government, the price of petrol will drop from Rs254.64 to Rs257.13 per liter. Along with petrol, high-speed diesel (HSD) will see a reduction of Rs9.11, bringing its price down to Rs258.84 from Rs267.85 per liter.

Additionally, the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel are also set to decrease by Rs3.45 and Rs5.60 per liter, respectively.

This proposed reduction follows a recent price hike for petrol and high-speed diesel that took effect on February 1. At that time, the price of HSD rose by Rs7, from Rs260.95 to Rs267.95, and petrol saw an increase of Rs1, going from Rs256.13 to Rs257.13 per liter.