Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Petrol prices set to drop following crude oil decline

OGRA proposes a Rs2.49 reduction in petrol prices, along with cuts in diesel, kerosene, and light diesel prices

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed a reduction in petrol prices for the upcoming review period, recommending a decrease of Rs2.49 per liter. This move comes after a decline in crude oil prices on the international market, with the government seeking to ease the financial burden on consumers.

If the proposal is approved by the federal government, the price of petrol will drop from Rs254.64 to Rs257.13 per liter. Along with petrol, high-speed diesel (HSD) will see a reduction of Rs9.11, bringing its price down to Rs258.84 from Rs267.85 per liter.

Additionally, the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel are also set to decrease by Rs3.45 and Rs5.60 per liter, respectively.

This proposed reduction follows a recent price hike for petrol and high-speed diesel that took effect on February 1. At that time, the price of HSD rose by Rs7, from Rs260.95 to Rs267.95, and petrol saw an increase of Rs1, going from Rs256.13 to Rs257.13 per liter.

Previous article
Adani to restore full power to Bangladesh in days but differences remain, say sources
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SBP injects over Rs 1.9 trillion in market

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (BPS) injected Rs 1,901.7 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open...

Pakistan withdraws key powers from FBR on IMF demand

Hubco expands into EV charging sector with new subsidiary, partners with PSO

Pakistan’s external debt servicing jumps to $4.2 billion in Q2-FY25

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.