Sugar price surges to Rs152 per kg as exports continue despite supply concerns

The wholesale price of sugar has risen by Rs31 per kilogram, reaching Rs152 per kg after the government allowed its export, citing surplus stocks.

Previously, sugar was available at Rs121 per kg at the wholesale level, but the price increase has sparked criticism from retailers and traders.

The Central Karyana Merchant Association of Punjab, addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, criticized the government for failing to control sugar prices. Association leaders questioned why exports were approved when local stocks were insufficient to maintain stable prices. They argued that the government had assured millers would not raise prices in exchange for export approvals, yet rates continued to climb.

Retailers also accused the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of conducting raids on their businesses for failing to maintain sugar sales records. They contended that such record-keeping requirements apply to wholesale dealers, not small retailers, making enforcement actions unfair.

The association further claimed that the government’s pricing mechanism was flawed, forcing retailers to maintain fixed rates for three months while wholesale prices changed daily. They pointed out that many pulses are imported, with prices fluctuating based on international markets and exchange rates, yet retailers were not permitted to adjust their prices accordingly.

Retailers also criticized the role of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners, accusing them of focusing more on imposing fines rather than ensuring the availability of essential commodities. They argued that enforcement officials prioritize issuing challans and collecting fines under the pretext of price control instead of addressing supply issues in the market.