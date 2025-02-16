Finance Minister meets ACCA Global President

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with Ayla Majid, Global President of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), and her delegation at the Finance Division.

Discussions focused on ACCA’s role in capacity building, financial governance, and collaboration with government agencies.

The ACCA delegation highlighted the organization’s 25-year presence across 180+ countries and its strong foothold in Pakistan, with over 40,000 members. They outlined ACCA’s partnerships with the Finance Division, the Auditor General’s Office, and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to enhance financial management and governance through specialized training and certifications.

The delegation emphasized ACCA’s contributions in innovation, technology, public financial management, and financial governance.

Senator Aurangzeb acknowledged ACCA’s role in strengthening Pakistan’s financial sector and called for outcome-based training programs to improve accountability and ownership in capacity-building efforts. He urged ACCA to prioritize collaboration with executing agencies over financing organizations to ensure effective implementation.

Additionally, he encouraged engagement with other ministries and departments for expanded training and development initiatives.