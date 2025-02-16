Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance Minister meets ACCA Global President

Discussions focus on ACCA’s role in capacity building, financial governance, and collaboration with government agencies

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with Ayla Majid, Global President of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), and her delegation at the Finance Division.

Discussions focused on ACCA’s role in capacity building, financial governance, and collaboration with government agencies.

The ACCA delegation highlighted the organization’s 25-year presence across 180+ countries and its strong foothold in Pakistan, with over 40,000 members. They outlined ACCA’s partnerships with the Finance Division, the Auditor General’s Office, and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to enhance financial management and governance through specialized training and certifications.

The delegation emphasized ACCA’s contributions in innovation, technology, public financial management, and financial governance.

Senator Aurangzeb acknowledged ACCA’s role in strengthening Pakistan’s financial sector and called for outcome-based training programs to improve accountability and ownership in capacity-building efforts. He urged ACCA to prioritize collaboration with executing agencies over financing organizations to ensure effective implementation.

Additionally, he encouraged engagement with other ministries and departments for expanded training and development initiatives.

Previous article
Govt and private sector agree to tackle counterfeit trade challenges
Next article
Sindh to enforce strict vehicle inspections with new MVI centers
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Sindh cabinet approves five-year upper age relaxation for government jobs

Government employees with two years of service get up to five years of relaxation from their administrative department

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia explore investment opportunities in key sectors

KE identifies 34 illegal structures violating transmission line safety rules

Punjab govt pushes for transparency in minority card distribution

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.