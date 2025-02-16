Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FinMin joins high-level discussion at AlUla Conference

By APP

AlUla: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was invited to the head table luncheon by Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan during the Emerging Markets Conference-2025, which started here on Sunday.

The high-profile gathering included IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Bahrain’s Finance and National Economy Minister, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Finance Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf, a news release said.

Aurangzeb’s participation underscores Pakistan’s proactive engagement in global economic policy-making and its commitment to fostering regional and international partnerships.Pakistani cuisine recipes

Previous article
Most Gulf markets little changed as US tariff woes persist
Next article
OpenAI rejects Musk’s $97.4b offer
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

OpenAI rejects Musk’s $97.4b offer

BENGALURU: OpenAI on Friday rejected a $97.4 billion bid from a consortium led by billionaire Elon Musk for the ChatGPT maker, saying the startup...

Most Gulf markets little changed as US tariff woes persist

President Zardari praises China’s economic growth and innovation

FM Aurangzeb represents Pakistan at AlUla Emerging Markets Conference

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.