FM Aurangzeb represents Pakistan at AlUla Emerging Markets Conference

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb is representing Pakistan at the inaugural AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies, a two-day high-level event jointly organized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Saudi Ministry of Finance.

The conference, which began on Sunday, brings together finance ministers, central bank governors, and global economic experts to discuss strategies for resilient and sustainable economic growth amid global uncertainties.

Aurangzeb was invited to a head table luncheon hosted by Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, alongside key figures such as IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Bahrain’s Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Finance Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf. His participation underscores Pakistan’s proactive engagement in global economic policymaking and its commitment to strengthening regional and international partnerships.

The conference features nine sessions with 200 participants and 36 speakers from 48 countries. As part of the discussions, Aurangzeb will join a high-level panel on “Navigating the Path for Resilient Emerging Markets”, moderated by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The panel will also include finance ministers from Egypt, Brazil, and Türkiye.

The AlUla Conference is set to become an annual platform for emerging markets and developing economies, aiming to shape global economic discourse, enhance policy coordination, and strengthen international cooperation for long-term economic stability.