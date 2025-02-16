GB cabinet approves land reforms for the first time

ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) cabinet has approved land reforms for the first time, fulfilling a long-standing public demand, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan announced on Sunday.

The Land Reforms Bill will now be presented to the assembly for ratification and will transfer land ownership to the public, marking a major policy shift in the region, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Khan highlighted ongoing development projects in GB and assured that the government was taking practical steps for public welfare. He emphasized that law and order remain stable, with collaborative efforts underway to engage all stakeholders.

The GB chief minister noted that one million tourists visited the region last year, reinforcing its growing appeal as a tourist destination. He projected that over 1.5 million visitors could arrive this year, with plans to impose a per-person tax to generate revenue for regional development.

Khan also urged the federal government to revise the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, ensuring GB receives its rightful share of financial resources. He proposed that if constitutional status is delayed, GB should still be included in the NFC framework.

According to Khan, under the NFC formula, GB could receive Rs250 billion in allocations.

A federal-level committee has been established to address GB’s financial concerns, with Khan advocating for funding agreements similar to those granted to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Clarifying the scope of the land reforms, the chief minister stated that unpopulated land down to the channel would now be recognized as public property. However, he denied reports that land had already been allocated to individuals in Skardu and Gilgit, assuring that land distribution would be carried out equitably.

The approval of these reforms signals a significant shift in land ownership policies, aimed at empowering local communities, attracting investment, and strengthening GB’s economic foundation.