Government sets sugar price at Rs 130 per kg for Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has set the Ramazan sugar price at Rs 130 per kilogram, with sugar mills across the country establishing special stalls to ensure availability.

The decision was announced by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain during a Sugar Advisory Board meeting focused on stabilizing sugar prices for the holy month.

According to the plan, sugar mills will set up stalls nationwide offering sugar in small 1-2 kg packages, with a purchase limit of 5 kg per CNIC holder. The stalls will operate three days before the start of Ramazan until the 27th of the month to maintain steady supply.

The minister emphasized the need for a smooth supply chain and directed authorities to ensure efficient management of the distribution process. He also called for closer coordination between the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), district administrations, and the cane commissioner to prevent shortages, long queues, or mismanagement at the stalls.

To enhance accessibility, the government plans to increase the number of sugar stalls and expand them to municipal committee levels across districts. Tanveer assured that he, along with the chief secretaries, would personally oversee the implementation to ensure successful execution of the initiative.