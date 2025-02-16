Govt and private sector agree to tackle counterfeit trade challenges

ISLAMABAD: Environmental authorities and federal and provincial food authorities have agreed to collaborate on tackling parallel trade and counterfeit products while improving regulatory efficiency.

Key government bodies, including the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Board of Investment (BOI), Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Commerce, Provincial Food Authorities, National Tariff Commission, and Senate, participated in the discussions.

The consensus was reached during a conference focused on ease of doing business and sustainability in Pakistan. The event, titled “Unlocking Business Potential: Navigating Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan,” was organized by BFNC, CoRe, and FJC, bringing together political leadership, government agencies, and private sector representatives.

Discussions covered regulatory harmonization, digital solutions, export facilitation, counterfeit product challenges, and packaging and environmental regulations.

A major outcome of the conference was an agreement on smart, harmonized environmental regulations and provincial tax structures to enhance compliance, sustainability, and ease of doing business. Stakeholders emphasized the need for regulatory simplification to support business growth and consumer protection.