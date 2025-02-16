Karachi consumers denied full power tariff relief

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Muhammad Jawed Bilwani has strongly condemned the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for depriving Karachi’s power consumers of the substantial relief they were promised through a monthly tariff adjustment. Bilwani expressed disappointment with both Nepra and K-Electric (KE) for failing to deliver the benefits consumers were rightfully expecting.

Nepra’s recent fuel price adjustment for November resulted in a modest reduction of only Rs1.23 per unit, a decision Bilwani described as far below expectations. Karachi consumers had been hoping for a more substantial relief, especially since KE had requested a reduction of up to Rs4.98 per unit for November.

“While any reduction is a positive step, the Rs1.23 per unit reduction falls far short of the anticipated relief, leaving behind an unaddressed benefit of Rs5.444 billion,” said Bilwani.

He added that despite the tariff being calculated at a reduction of Rs5.0029 per unit, only a fraction of this benefit was passed on to K-Electric consumers. He criticized Nepra for failing to protect consumer rights and ensure that the full benefit was transferred to the people.

“Karachi’s consumers, already struggling with high living and business costs, are now being victimized by this injustice. Nepra, which is supposed to safeguard consumer rights, has not lived up to its responsibilities, while KE continues to benefit from these unjustified delays,” Bilwani stated.

He also voiced concerns about the lack of transparency in the regulatory process, stressing that Nepra’s failure to enforce the full tariff reduction was highly troubling. “K-Electric’s failure to provide the full benefit of Rs5.444 billion, which could have eased the financial burden on the people, amounts to economic betrayal,” he remarked.

Bilwani urged both Nepra and KE to act quickly to ensure that the full benefit of tariff adjustments is passed to consumers without further delay. He also called for greater accountability to protect consumer rights, especially in the face of tough economic conditions.

“We demand that Nepra and K-Electric correct this oversight and ensure future adjustments are transparent, fair, and directly benefit consumers. The business community and citizens of Karachi deserve better, and we will continue to fight for their rights,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bilwani highlighted the dissenting opinion of Nepra Member (Tariff) Mathar Niaz Rana, supported by Member (Technical) Rafiq Sheikh, who both opposed the limited relief granted to KE consumers. Rana argued that the full benefit, amounting to a Rs5.0029 per unit reduction and a direct benefit of over Rs7.215 billion, should have been passed on.

“The KCCI fully supports Rana’s dissenting view, as it reflects the concerns of Karachi’s business community and consumers, who are unfairly burdened,” Bilwani stated. He also pointed out that Rs8.7 billion is still under consideration by Nepra, with a final decision pending. He criticized the delay in making a decision, calling it “unusual.”