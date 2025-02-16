KE identifies 34 illegal structures violating transmission line safety rules

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has called for immediate intervention to address highly critical encroachments under high-voltage transmission lines in Baldia Town and Machhar Colony, warning that they pose serious safety risks to the public.

The power utility company has urged district authorities and the federal government to take swift action, citing fatalities, infrastructure damage, and power disruptions caused by illegal constructions.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Keamari, also shared with the federal government, KE highlighted that 18 encroachments have been found under 220 kV transmission lines in Baldia Town sectors 12 D, 12 E, and 21 A, while 16 encroachments were identified in Machhar Colony near ICI/Jinnah Bridge. The company has provided photographic evidence of the violations.

KE stated that safety distances for Extra High Tension (EHT) Lines are clearly defined under the National Electric Safety Code (NESC) and NEPRA Power Safety Code 2024. The law prohibits construction beneath high-voltage lines due to the risk of electrocution, fires, and property damage.

Required safety clearances include a minimum vertical and horizontal clearance of 6.4 meters for 220 kV transmission lines above rooftops.

The utility company emphasized that it has repeatedly raised concerns with law enforcement agencies and local authorities but illegal structures continue to pose life-threatening risks. KE also pointed out that encroachments have led to fatal incidents and major power outages across the city.

Despite conducting public safety campaigns, the company said violations persist.

To prevent further encroachments, KE has sought urgent support from district authorities for the immediate removal of illegal structures under transmission lines. The company has committed to arranging a circuit shutdown to ensure a safe demolition process and prevent further risks to public safety.