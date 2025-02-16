Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

KE identifies 34 illegal structures violating transmission line safety rules

Baldia Town, Machhar Colony encroachments pose fatal risks, warns K-Electric

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has called for immediate intervention to address highly critical encroachments under high-voltage transmission lines in Baldia Town and Machhar Colony, warning that they pose serious safety risks to the public.

The power utility company has urged district authorities and the federal government to take swift action, citing fatalities, infrastructure damage, and power disruptions caused by illegal constructions.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Keamari, also shared with the federal government, KE highlighted that 18 encroachments have been found under 220 kV transmission lines in Baldia Town sectors 12 D, 12 E, and 21 A, while 16 encroachments were identified in Machhar Colony near ICI/Jinnah Bridge. The company has provided photographic evidence of the violations.

KE stated that safety distances for Extra High Tension (EHT) Lines are clearly defined under the National Electric Safety Code (NESC) and NEPRA Power Safety Code 2024. The law prohibits construction beneath high-voltage lines due to the risk of electrocution, fires, and property damage.

Required safety clearances include a minimum vertical and horizontal clearance of 6.4 meters for 220 kV transmission lines above rooftops.

The utility company emphasized that it has repeatedly raised concerns with law enforcement agencies and local authorities but illegal structures continue to pose life-threatening risks. KE also pointed out that encroachments have led to fatal incidents and major power outages across the city.

Despite conducting public safety campaigns, the company said violations persist.

To prevent further encroachments, KE has sought urgent support from district authorities for the immediate removal of illegal structures under transmission lines. The company has committed to arranging a circuit shutdown to ensure a safe demolition process and prevent further risks to public safety.

Previous article
Punjab govt pushes for transparency in minority card distribution
Next article
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia explore investment opportunities in key sectors
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Sindh cabinet approves five-year upper age relaxation for government jobs

Government employees with two years of service get up to five years of relaxation from their administrative department

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia explore investment opportunities in key sectors

Punjab govt pushes for transparency in minority card distribution

Sindh to enforce strict vehicle inspections with new MVI centers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.