KPRA moves towards automation with PRAL’s online tax system

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Limited (PRAL) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) have initiated discussions on implementing a cutting-edge online tax collection system aimed at streamlining revenue collection and enhancing taxpayer collaboration.

The system is expected to introduce end-to-end automation and modernize tax-related procedures for improved efficiency.

A PRAL delegation, led by Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO) Abid Naeem and Head of Commercial Projects Farheen Azhar, visited KPRA to present a comprehensive overview of the new system. The initiative will include a dedicated back-office setup for tax collectors, real-time data analytics, and advanced risk management tools to ensure seamless operations and better oversight.

KPRA officials welcomed PRAL’s technological collaboration, emphasizing that automation would boost transparency, operational efficiency, and trust between taxpayers and the revenue authority. The system will support sustainable revenue growth by enabling data-driven decision-making and reducing tax collection risks.

The PRAL-KPRA partnership reflects a broader effort to modernize Pakistan’s tax infrastructure by leveraging technology to address inefficiencies. The initiative is expected to play a key role in strengthening revenue management and supporting economic sustainability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.