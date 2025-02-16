Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

KPRA moves towards automation with PRAL’s online tax system

The system will support sustainable revenue growth by enabling data-driven decision-making and reducing tax collection risks

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Limited (PRAL) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) have initiated discussions on implementing a cutting-edge online tax collection system aimed at streamlining revenue collection and enhancing taxpayer collaboration.

The system is expected to introduce end-to-end automation and modernize tax-related procedures for improved efficiency.

A PRAL delegation, led by Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO) Abid Naeem and Head of Commercial Projects Farheen Azhar, visited KPRA to present a comprehensive overview of the new system. The initiative will include a dedicated back-office setup for tax collectors, real-time data analytics, and advanced risk management tools to ensure seamless operations and better oversight.

KPRA officials welcomed PRAL’s technological collaboration, emphasizing that automation would boost transparency, operational efficiency, and trust between taxpayers and the revenue authority. The system will support sustainable revenue growth by enabling data-driven decision-making and reducing tax collection risks.

The PRAL-KPRA partnership reflects a broader effort to modernize Pakistan’s tax infrastructure by leveraging technology to address inefficiencies. The initiative is expected to play a key role in strengthening revenue management and supporting economic sustainability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Previous article
Sindh cabinet approves five-year upper age relaxation for government jobs
Next article
Government sets sugar price at Rs 130 per kg for Ramazan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.