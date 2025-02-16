Pakistan, Saudi Arabia explore investment opportunities in key sectors

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a high-level meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, on Saturday to discuss bilateral trade, investment, and financial collaboration.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Emerging Markets Conference in AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, Al-Jadaan reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s strong ties with Pakistan and welcomed Aurangzeb to the Kingdom. The meeting was also attended by Dr. Hamad Mohammed Al Sheikh, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, and Finance Minister’s advisor, Khurram Schehzad.

Both ministers explored collaboration in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, technology, and finance. They emphasized the need for continued dialogue and joint initiatives to facilitate investment flows and economic opportunities benefiting both nations and the broader region.

The discussions reinforced the longstanding economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for enhanced trade and investment ties in the coming years.