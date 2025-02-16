President Zardari praises China’s economic growth and innovation

President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its strategic and economic ties with China, citing the country’s advancements in technology, industry, space, and agriculture as key areas for collaboration.

Speaking in an interview with China Central Television (CCTV) during his recent visit to China, Zardari highlighted Pakistan’s geographical proximity and extensive partnership with China as crucial factors in leveraging Chinese expertise for economic growth.

Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for China and expressed appreciation for its steadfast friendship, particularly in times of crisis. He described China’s achievements in science and technology as a positive force for the global economy, adding that Pakistan is eager to incorporate Chinese advancements to improve agricultural productivity, water management, and climate resilience.

He noted that Pakistan’s per-acre crop yield remains significantly lower than China’s and urged greater cooperation in this sector.

Discussing China-Pakistan cooperation in space technology, the president said Pakistan aimed to expand its capabilities through Chinese partnerships, calling it a “good thing” for Pakistan’s technological progress. He also lauded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects for accelerating infrastructure and connectivity development, transforming Pakistan’s economic landscape.

During his meetings with Chinese leadership, Zardari discussed industrial collaboration, outlining plans for specialized industrial parks for Chinese enterprises that would employ Pakistani labor while enabling Chinese executives to operate remotely. He described China as Pakistan’s all-weather friend and reiterated the importance of leveraging Chinese technology for future generations.

Zardari also praised President Xi Jinping’s governance, calling him a “strong and steadfast leader” who had significantly advanced China’s economic standing. He dismissed global concerns over China’s rapid growth, stating that Pakistan welcomes China’s rise and values its non-interference policy in global affairs.

On regional cooperation, Zardari expressed confidence in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) under China’s leadership, expecting it to play a greater role in global economic and security frameworks. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s historical ties with China, highlighting centuries of trade, cultural exchange, and mutual trust between the two nations.

The president’s visit reinforces Pakistan’s long-term commitment to economic collaboration with China, particularly in technology, industrial development, and agricultural modernization, as the two countries continue to deepen their strategic economic partnership.