Sindh cabinet approves five-year upper age relaxation for government jobs

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has approved a significant relaxation in the upper age limit for government job applicants, granting up to five years of additional eligibility beyond the prescribed limits.

The decision, made during a cabinet meeting at the CM House, aims to address delays in recruitment processes and provide greater opportunities for candidates facing exceptional circumstances.

The Sindh Civil Servants (Relaxation of Upper Age Limit) Rules, now approved, extend age relaxations across multiple categories. Government employees with two years of continuous service will be eligible for up to five years of relaxation, granted by their respective administrative department. General candidates will receive up to two years of relaxation from their department, with an additional five years possible through the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department.

Special provisions have been made for widows, children of deceased civil servants, persons with disabilities, divorced women, and widows, all of whom will be entitled to a five-year age relaxation. Applicants seeking relaxation must provide supporting documents, including death or divorce certificates where applicable.

The new rules also allow for additional age relaxation based on compelling reasons such as medical issues, the death of a parent, natural disasters, recruitment bans, and other exceptional circumstances. Special committees will assess individual cases to determine eligibility.

Recognizing the prolonged delays in hiring processes and the high number of pending applications, the Sindh government has also approved a blanket age relaxation of up to five years beyond the maximum age limit across all government departments. However, this relaxation will not apply to positions in the police force or those filled through the Sindh Public Service Commission’s Combined Competitive Examination.

The relaxation will be effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026.

The move is expected to ease the challenges faced by job seekers who have been unable to apply due to age restrictions caused by administrative delays and hiring freezes. The Sindh government has directed the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department to formally notify the new rules, ensuring implementation across all relevant departments.