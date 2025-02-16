Sindh to enforce strict vehicle inspections with new MVI centers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to take strict action against physically unfit vehicles and has directed the rapid establishment of Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) Centers across the province.

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon chaired a high-level meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department in Karachi to review the implementation of the MVI system.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Secretary PTA Okash Memon, and other senior officials. Memon stated that Chief Minister Sindh has issued clear directives to ensure the swift rollout of the system and vehicle registration enforcement.

The MVI system is set to be fully operational within a month, with the government making motor vehicle inspections mandatory for heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trucks, buses, and trailers. To facilitate implementation, four MVI centers will be established in Karachi, along with additional centers in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The initiative aims to enhance road safety, regulatory compliance, and vehicle fitness standards across Sindh.