Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Sindh to enforce strict vehicle inspections with new MVI centers

The initiative aims to enhance road safety, regulatory compliance, and vehicle fitness standards across Sindh

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to take strict action against physically unfit vehicles and has directed the rapid establishment of Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) Centers across the province.

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon chaired a high-level meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department in Karachi to review the implementation of the MVI system.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Secretary PTA Okash Memon, and other senior officials. Memon stated that Chief Minister Sindh has issued clear directives to ensure the swift rollout of the system and vehicle registration enforcement.

The MVI system is set to be fully operational within a month, with the government making motor vehicle inspections mandatory for heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trucks, buses, and trailers. To facilitate implementation, four MVI centers will be established in Karachi, along with additional centers in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The initiative aims to enhance road safety, regulatory compliance, and vehicle fitness standards across Sindh.

Previous article
Finance Minister meets ACCA Global President
Next article
Punjab govt pushes for transparency in minority card distribution
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Sindh cabinet approves five-year upper age relaxation for government jobs

Government employees with two years of service get up to five years of relaxation from their administrative department

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia explore investment opportunities in key sectors

KE identifies 34 illegal structures violating transmission line safety rules

Punjab govt pushes for transparency in minority card distribution

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.