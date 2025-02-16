Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Trump approves LNG exports

By Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s administration said on Friday it has granted a liquefied natural gas export license to the Commonwealth LNG project in Louisiana, the first approval of LNG exports after former President Joe Biden paused them early last year. The exports are approved to go to markets in Asia and Europe.

Trump ordered a lifting of the freeze on LNG export approvals the day he came into office on January 20.

Commonwealth LNG, which has waited longer than any other company for its permit, wants to build a 9.5 million metric tonne per annum export plant in Louisiana to sell to countries that do not have a free trade agreement with the US. The company is expecting to make a final investment decision in September 2025 as a result of the license.

Previous article
OpenAI rejects Musk’s $97.4b offer
Next article
Real estate revival delayed amid tax incentive disputes
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FinMin joins high-level discussion at AlUla Conference

AlUla: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was invited to the head table luncheon by Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan...

Most Gulf markets little changed as US tariff woes persist

President Zardari praises China’s economic growth and innovation

FM Aurangzeb represents Pakistan at AlUla Emerging Markets Conference

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.