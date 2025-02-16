Trump approves LNG exports

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s administration said on Friday it has granted a liquefied natural gas export license to the Commonwealth LNG project in Louisiana, the first approval of LNG exports after former President Joe Biden paused them early last year. The exports are approved to go to markets in Asia and Europe.

Trump ordered a lifting of the freeze on LNG export approvals the day he came into office on January 20.

Commonwealth LNG, which has waited longer than any other company for its permit, wants to build a 9.5 million metric tonne per annum export plant in Louisiana to sell to countries that do not have a free trade agreement with the US. The company is expecting to make a final investment decision in September 2025 as a result of the license.