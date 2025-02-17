FBR revises territorial jurisdiction for property tax collection in Karachi

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised the territorial jurisdiction for advance income tax collection on property transactions in Karachi, assigning monitoring responsibilities to the Regional Tax Office-1 (RTO-1), according to a notification issued from Islamabad.

Under the updated jurisdiction, RTO-1 will oversee tax collection under Sections 236C and 236K of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. The new tax zones include Arambagh, Civil Lines, Garden, Lyari, and Saddar towns in District South; Baldia, SITE, Maripur, and Harbour towns in District Keamari; Liaquatabad in District Central; Jamshed Town in District East; Orangi Town in District West; as well as Clifton, Karachi, and Manora Cantonments.

Chief Commissioner Dr. Faheem Mohammad emphasized that advance income tax on property transactions is a significant revenue source and urged sub-registrars within the revised jurisdiction to ensure compliance with FBR’s property valuation table.

He stressed that tax collection on property sales and purchases must align with the prescribed rates under the Income Tax Ordinance to maintain transparency and maximize revenue generation.