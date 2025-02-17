Govt extends Point-of-Sale system to AJK businesses to enhance tax transparency

The federal government has expanded the Point-of-Sale (POS) system to businesses in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), integrating them into Pakistan’s digital taxation network.

The initiative, led by Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Ltd (PRAL) in collaboration with the Central Board of Revenue (CBR), AJK, aims to streamline tax collection, improve transparency, and curb tax evasion.

Officials confirmed that PRAL successfully launched the POS system at Khaadi and KFC in Mirpur, marking the beginning of a broader rollout in AJK. The move aligns with the government’s national agenda to digitize economic transactions and ensure real-time documentation of business activities.

The inauguration ceremonies were attended by senior government officials, PRAL representatives, and business leaders, including Most Senior Minister Col (R) Waqar Noor, Minister for Development Azhar Sadiq, Minister for Law Mian Waheed, and Chamber of Commerce representatives. PRAL’s key personnel, including General Manager-SD Abid Naeem and Head of Commercials Farheen Azhar, were also present.

During the events, speakers emphasized that the POS system is not just a technological upgrade but a transformative step in strengthening economic resilience and accountability. The system records transactions digitally, reducing manual errors and preventing revenue leakages.

The government’s broader vision for a digital economy includes expanding the POS network nationwide to create an inclusive and transparent financial ecosystem. PRAL, as a key player in revenue automation, has reiterated its commitment to supporting the government’s drive toward digital transformation.

Following the inauguration, stakeholders engaged in discussions on future initiatives to accelerate AJK’s digital integration, ensuring the region benefits from enhanced financial documentation and ease of business operations.