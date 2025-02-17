Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan-Russia freight train trial to begin March 15, set to boost regional trade

Rail link to connect Pakistan with Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia, facilitating cross-border exports and imports; PRFTC reaches out to FPCCI to secure containerised cargo commitments for the trial run 

By News Desk

Pakistan is set to launch trial operations of its first international freight train service to Russia on March 15, 2025, marking a major step in expanding regional trade connectivity with Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

This initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Pakistan and Russia in June 2024 on the sidelines of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), paving the way for a cost-effective and efficient rail trade link between South Asia and Central Asia. 

The Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC), a subsidiary of Pakistan Railways, has reached out to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to secure containerized cargo commitments for the trial run. 

In an official letter, PRFTC informed the FPCCI that the freight service would operate from Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Container Terminal, offering shipping options for 22-tonne (T.E.U) and 44-tonne (F.E.U) containers. The FPCCI has been requested to coordinate with stakeholders to ensure cargo availability and a smooth launch.

Officials close to the development highlighted that Taftan station in Pakistan will serve as the primary entry point for goods along this new trade corridor. Key logistical and customs issues related to its operation have been nearly resolved. 

The freight train will provide a direct trade route for Russian oil, gas, steel, and industrial goods to Pakistan, while Pakistani exporters will gain enhanced access to Central Asian and Russian markets for textiles, food products, and agricultural commodities such as rice, wheat, and cotton.

The freight service is expected to reduce transportation costs and transit time, positioning Pakistan as a key transit hub in the region.

