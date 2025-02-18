Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Agritech suspends urea plant operations for four-day maintenance

Unscheduled maintenance at the facility begins February 17, affecting production temporarily

By News Desk

Agritech Limited has announced a temporary shutdown of its urea plant operations starting February 17, 2025, for unscheduled maintenance, according to a disclosure issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). The company stated that the maintenance process is expected to last approximately four days.

The announcement was made in compliance with section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and clause 5.6.1 of PSX regulations. Agritech has informed relevant stakeholders, including TRE Certificate Holders, about the operational halt.

“The Urea plant operations of the Company will be stopped with effect from February 17, 2025, to attend unscheduled maintenance tentatively for approximately 4 days,” read the notice sent to the PSX. 

Urea production is a critical component of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, and any disruptions could impact supply chains. However, the company has not indicated whether the temporary shutdown will affect market availability or pricing.

Agritech did not specify the nature of the maintenance or whether it would result in further operational delays. 

Agritech Limited was incorporated on December 15, 1959, as an unlisted Public Limited Company under the repealed Companies Act, of 1913 (now the Companies Act, 2017). The principal business of the company is the production and sale of Urea and Granulated Single Super Phosphate fertilizer.

Previous article
Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, February 18, 2025
Next article
Pakistan Refinery Limited to shut down plant for six-day maintenance
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, February 18, 2025

The Treasury & Capital Markets Group of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin on Tuesday. 

CM Maryam Nawaz announces land allocation for Asaan Karobar loan recipients

Reko Diq security funding delayed as company incurs $390,000 in extra costs

Pakistan’s textile exports grow 10.6% in seven months, reach $10.77bn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.