Agritech suspends urea plant operations for four-day maintenance

Agritech Limited has announced a temporary shutdown of its urea plant operations starting February 17, 2025, for unscheduled maintenance, according to a disclosure issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). The company stated that the maintenance process is expected to last approximately four days.

The announcement was made in compliance with section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and clause 5.6.1 of PSX regulations. Agritech has informed relevant stakeholders, including TRE Certificate Holders, about the operational halt.

“The Urea plant operations of the Company will be stopped with effect from February 17, 2025, to attend unscheduled maintenance tentatively for approximately 4 days,” read the notice sent to the PSX.

Urea production is a critical component of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, and any disruptions could impact supply chains. However, the company has not indicated whether the temporary shutdown will affect market availability or pricing.

Agritech did not specify the nature of the maintenance or whether it would result in further operational delays.

Agritech Limited was incorporated on December 15, 1959, as an unlisted Public Limited Company under the repealed Companies Act, of 1913 (now the Companies Act, 2017). The principal business of the company is the production and sale of Urea and Granulated Single Super Phosphate fertilizer.