Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR raises customs value on desiccated coconut imports

Customs Valuation Directorate in Karachi revises import values, setting a new rate of $1 to $1.6 per kg following market analysis

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation in Karachi has updated the customs value on the import of desiccated coconut, raising the rate from $1 per kg to $1.6 per kg, applicable to all origins.

In a valuation ruling issued on Tuesday (Ruling No. 1970 of 2025), the FBR based this adjustment on a detailed analysis of import data, current market trends, and discrepancies between market prices and previous customs values. This review process was conducted under Sections 25 and 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

A meeting involving key stakeholders was held to discuss the new customs values, where they provided feedback and were asked to submit relevant import documents to support their positions. A thorough examination of data from the past 90 days was carried out to determine the appropriate value for the desiccated coconut. Market inquiries were also conducted, following the Directorate’s Office Order and in line with Section 25(7) of the Customs Act, 1969.

After considering profit margins, the C&F value was recalculated under Section 25(7), leading to the new transaction value being set as the official customs value for duty and tax assessments.

The revised values now apply to both High Fat and Low Fat desiccated coconut imports.

Previous article
Pakistan sees $194 million in foreign direct investment in January 2025
Next article
Tesla picks showroom sites in New Delhi, Mumbai to start India sales
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.