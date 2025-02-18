FBR raises customs value on desiccated coconut imports

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation in Karachi has updated the customs value on the import of desiccated coconut, raising the rate from $1 per kg to $1.6 per kg, applicable to all origins.

In a valuation ruling issued on Tuesday (Ruling No. 1970 of 2025), the FBR based this adjustment on a detailed analysis of import data, current market trends, and discrepancies between market prices and previous customs values. This review process was conducted under Sections 25 and 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

A meeting involving key stakeholders was held to discuss the new customs values, where they provided feedback and were asked to submit relevant import documents to support their positions. A thorough examination of data from the past 90 days was carried out to determine the appropriate value for the desiccated coconut. Market inquiries were also conducted, following the Directorate’s Office Order and in line with Section 25(7) of the Customs Act, 1969.

After considering profit margins, the C&F value was recalculated under Section 25(7), leading to the new transaction value being set as the official customs value for duty and tax assessments.

The revised values now apply to both High Fat and Low Fat desiccated coconut imports.