Minister stresses industry-govt collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday underlined the importance of collaboration between the industry and the government, which could play a crucial role in stabilising the economy and shaping future trade policies.

He was speaking at a pre-budget seminar, organised by the Ministry of Commerce, which provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss economic challenges and the roadmap for tariff rationalisation.

The commerce minister acknowledged the difficulties faced in recent years but appreciated the resilience of the industry. “We have been partially successful despite many challenges. The industry has survived tough times and its contributions have been effective in steering the economy towards stability,” he stated.

Reflecting on the economic turmoil faced two years ago, Jam Kamal Khan pointed to challenges such as 38% inflation, high interest rates and an uncertain investment climate. However, he credited joint efforts of the government and private sector for bringing stability.

“If we compare today’s situation with the one faced two years ago, it is evident that stability has returned. This achievement is the result of industry’s contribution alongside government initiatives,” he remarked.

The minister assured the business community that they would be involved at every stage to ensure policy alignment.