Oil prices climb after drone attack disrupts Kazakhstan’s oil flows

Oil prices extended their gains on Tuesday following a drone attack on an oil pipeline pumping station in Russia that reduced flows from Kazakhstan.

Brent crude futures rose by 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.66 per barrel by 1014 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 91 cents to $71.65 a barrel. There was no settlement for WTI on Monday due to the U.S. Presidents’ Day holiday.

A senior Russian official confirmed on Tuesday that Ukrainian drones had attacked a pipeline in Russia that transports approximately 1% of global crude supply. The damage could cut oil transit volumes from Kazakhstan by around 30%, with repairs potentially taking up to two months, according to Russian oil transport company Transneft.

Despite the immediate price rise, oil markets are expected to face ongoing pressure from rising supply. OPEC+ and Russia are scheduled to increase production in the coming months, and the demand outlook, particularly from China, remains uncertain.

Markets are also awaiting the outcome of Russia-Ukraine peace talks between U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia, which could further influence oil prices. The resolution of these discussions may have a significant impact on the flow of Russian oil back into the market.