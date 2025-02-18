Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices climb after drone attack disrupts Kazakhstan’s oil flows

Brent crude futures rise by 44 cents to $75.66, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gains 91 cents to $71.65 per barrel

By Monitoring Desk

Oil prices extended their gains on Tuesday following a drone attack on an oil pipeline pumping station in Russia that reduced flows from Kazakhstan.

Brent crude futures rose by 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.66 per barrel by 1014 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 91 cents to $71.65 a barrel. There was no settlement for WTI on Monday due to the U.S. Presidents’ Day holiday.

A senior Russian official confirmed on Tuesday that Ukrainian drones had attacked a pipeline in Russia that transports approximately 1% of global crude supply. The damage could cut oil transit volumes from Kazakhstan by around 30%, with repairs potentially taking up to two months, according to Russian oil transport company Transneft.

Despite the immediate price rise, oil markets are expected to face ongoing pressure from rising supply. OPEC+ and Russia are scheduled to increase production in the coming months, and the demand outlook, particularly from China, remains uncertain.

Markets are also awaiting the outcome of Russia-Ukraine peace talks between U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia, which could further influence oil prices. The resolution of these discussions may have a significant impact on the flow of Russian oil back into the market.

Previous article
Ukrainian drone attack disrupts Kazakhstan’s oil exports via Russian pipeline
Next article
Elon Musk’s xAI rolls out Grok-3 to Premium+ subscribers on X
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

Samsung announces $2.11 billion cancellation of its own shares

The company’s board approves the retirement of 50.1 million common stocks and 6.91 million preferred stocks, with cancellation set for Thursday

Pakistan’s oil import bill reaches $9.46 billion in 7MFY25

Rs100 prize bond results announced, top winner bags Rs700,000

Pakistan faces 12 million housing shortfall as builders seek govt support

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.