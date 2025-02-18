Pakistan Refinery Limited to shut down plant for six-day maintenance

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has announced a temporary shutdown of its plant for maintenance, which will last approximately six days from February 15 to February 20, 2025.

The refinery has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) about the planned shutdown, requesting the dissemination of this information to TRE Certificate Holders.

“Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) needs to undertake a maintenance job which will necessitate a shutdown of its plant for approximately 6 days from February 15, 2025, to February 20, 2025,” read PRL’s notification sent to the PSX.

PRL stated that the timing of the maintenance coincides with a period of low demand for petroleum products, allowing the company to optimise its operations and ensure sustainability ahead of the upcoming harvesting season.

Pakistan Refinery Limited, a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil (PSO), was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in May 1960. The company is engaged in the production and sale of petroleum products.